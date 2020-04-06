Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $58,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $6,242,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,267.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,123 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $100.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $169.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

