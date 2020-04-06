Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of HubSpot worth $66,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $113.26 on Monday. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.68.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $1,555,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,055 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

