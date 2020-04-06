Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of SYNNEX worth $64,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $1,528,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. AXA increased its position in SYNNEX by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 122,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX opened at $67.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average of $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,800 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total transaction of $868,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $3,583,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,738 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research cut their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

