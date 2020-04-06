Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 35,036 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Equity Commonwealth worth $61,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, Director Gerald A. Spector purchased 100,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $756,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $32.31 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 75.91 and a quick ratio of 75.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

