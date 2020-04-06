Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of IDACORP worth $61,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 109,606 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 825,351 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in IDACORP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $85.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDA. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

