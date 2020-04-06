Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €83.00 ($96.51) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GXI. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.10 ($68.72) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.46 ($84.25).

ETR GXI traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching €61.00 ($70.93). The company had a trading volume of 86,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is €63.26 and its 200 day moving average is €67.07. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €50.65 ($58.90) and a 52-week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.71.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

