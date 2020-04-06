Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stake Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 3.20% of Gibraltar Industries worth $52,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROCK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sidoti upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

ROCK opened at $38.32 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

