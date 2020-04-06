Gifto (GTO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.18 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $13.18 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Upbit and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.19 or 0.02650765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00205915 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034505 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinnest, Bittrex, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Bithumb, BiteBTC, Upbit, Binance, OKEx, Kryptono, CPDAX, Bancor Network and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

