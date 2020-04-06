Gildan Activewear (GIL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

3/25/2020 – Gildan Activewear had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Gildan Activewear had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to .

3/23/2020 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

3/5/2020 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/21/2020 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Gildan Activewear had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

2/19/2020 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

2/18/2020 – Gildan Activewear had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 508,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,114. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

