Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Raised by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 659.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,093 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.1% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.53. 10,036,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,030,450. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,995 shares of company stock worth $5,092,547 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

