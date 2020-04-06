GINcoin Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market cap of $34,264.12 and approximately $2.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,237.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.02271022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.04 or 0.03482178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00611391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00803183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00076366 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00510785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

