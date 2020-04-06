Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 190 at Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sector performer” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 245 ($3.22).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 120 ($1.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.00. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 221.21.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

