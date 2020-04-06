Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading Up 35.2% This Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $31,277.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, Indodax, HADAX and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.07 or 0.02574276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00201178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, HADAX, OKEx and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

