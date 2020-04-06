Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 6,510 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 997.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $70.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $70.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

