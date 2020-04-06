Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 8,194 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 106.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,441,000 after acquiring an additional 556,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,995 shares of company stock worth $5,092,547. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.