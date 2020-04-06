Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 28,614.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.23 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

