Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 5.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of QQQ opened at $183.37 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

