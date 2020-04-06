Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $133.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

