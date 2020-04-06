Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Apple by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $241.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,056.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apple from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.