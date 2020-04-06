Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,472 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 355.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.9% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 46 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 269.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,338.84.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,906.59 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,941.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,847.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

