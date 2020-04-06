Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,992 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 921.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $139.78 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $211.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.81.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

