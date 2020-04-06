Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 1.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,078,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,156 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,484,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,685 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,001,263,000 after purchasing an additional 362,920 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $814,122,000 after purchasing an additional 243,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Enbridge by 746.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641,163 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. UBS Group lowered their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.07.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.