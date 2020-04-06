Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $50.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

