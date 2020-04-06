Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,282,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,293 shares of company stock valued at $127,328,828 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.52.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $237.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $238.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

