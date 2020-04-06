Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Holdings Raised by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,420 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,865,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,573,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.55. 71,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

