GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Up 74.6% This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 80.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 74.6% higher against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $135,720.70 and approximately $1,428.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,283.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.02312160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.06 or 0.03488119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00617732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00787905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00076010 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025960 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00505226 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013713 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

