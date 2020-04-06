Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.11% of Globant worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 17.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 16.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 32.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $72.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.11. Globant SA has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Research analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

