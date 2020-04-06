Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GMED. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE GMED traded up $2.07 on Monday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,062. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 136,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,642,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.