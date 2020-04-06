GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

GLYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:GLYC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $91.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.84 and a quick ratio of 14.84.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

