GMB Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22,156.00 (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. GMB has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $22,156.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMB token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BW and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, GMB has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00054091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.16 or 0.04661141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036990 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014131 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003380 BTC.

GMB Token Profile

GMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject.

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.