GNY (GNY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,749.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. GNY has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $1,749.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 54.1% against the U.S. dollar.

GNY Token Profile

GNY's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

