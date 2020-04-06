GoByte (GBX) Price Tops $0.0230 on Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $167,720.96 and $3,572.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013187 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,277,435 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

