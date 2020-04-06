GoChain Achieves Market Cap of $7.38 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, DragonEX, Binance and Bittrex. GoChain has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and $1.18 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.02595489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00204198 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,083,709,416 coins and its circulating supply is 941,819,735 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Upbit, Kucoin, Coinall, Bittrex, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

