Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded at Wedbush

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.20% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GDDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Godaddy from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Godaddy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $158,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $206,045.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,882. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

