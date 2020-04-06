GoldFund (GFUN) Price Up 135% Over Last 7 Days

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 74.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $115,199.47 and approximately $4,756.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 135% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

