Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,521,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 222,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $22.03 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0719 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

