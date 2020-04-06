Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 134.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cloudflare worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $578,169.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $314,149.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,149.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,136,186 shares of company stock valued at $48,385,582.

Shares of NET stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of -33.44. Cloudflare Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $26.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.