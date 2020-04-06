Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,985 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.