Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Workiva worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Mairs & Power INC grew its position in Workiva by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 139,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Workiva by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Workiva by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Workiva by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.17. Workiva Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $80.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 120.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

