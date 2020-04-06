Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 124.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Canon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Canon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canon by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Canon by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon

Several analysts have commented on CAJ shares. TheStreet downgraded Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Canon to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. Canon Inc has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canon had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canon Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

