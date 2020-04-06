Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 35,188 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

FMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

Shares of FMS opened at $32.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.