Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of MicroStrategy worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,786,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,850,000 after buying an additional 35,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,728,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,560,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 79,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $112.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average is $142.70. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

