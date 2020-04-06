Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,271 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of KT worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KT by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

KT stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. KT Corp has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.78.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Corp (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.