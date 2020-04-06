Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,797 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of News worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,357,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,726,000 after purchasing an additional 168,482 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of News by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in News in the third quarter worth $290,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. News Corp has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

NWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

