Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,447 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of NOW worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 233,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 69,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 982.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter.

DNOW stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $519.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.86. NOW Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

