Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 125,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Northwest Bancshares worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 51,535 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,230,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,496 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,869.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $17.75.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWBI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

