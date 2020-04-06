Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.02 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 212.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV opened at $52.35 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.