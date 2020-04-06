Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.04 Million Position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

CSII opened at $34.33 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSII. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

