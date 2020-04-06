Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.24 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cousins Properties worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,995,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,620,000 after acquiring an additional 653,708 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,475,000 after purchasing an additional 651,508 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 41,762 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

NYSE CUZ opened at $27.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

