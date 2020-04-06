Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.27 Million Stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of Phibro Animal Health worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Phibro Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Gabelli lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

